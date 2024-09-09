A clear trend
The smartphone is increasingly becoming a wallet
Always to hand, and hopefully always sufficiently charged: the smartphone! In Switzerland, cashless payments are booming thanks to a joint digital solution backed by several financial institutions. In Austria, customers rely on their bank's app.
"Who invented it?" When answering this question, people still immediately think of the Ricola sugar brand, even though the pioneering spirit of a payment system is also causing a sensation: Twint.
The digital solution is one of the most popular Swiss brands, CEO Markus Kilb told the delegation from the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce's banking and insurance division when they met him at the company's headquarters in Zurich.
QR codes have to be scanned in order to pay at checkouts. To transfer money to one person, the other person's cell phone number is sufficient. The motto: it should be as easy as possible.
The company, which is backed by several banks, now has five million users. "It really draws you in," confirmed Patrick Sagmeister, Austria's business delegate in Switzerland.
The smartphone is increasingly becoming a wallet - this phenomenon is also on the rise in Austria. "I pay for almost everything with my cell phone - two years ago I couldn't have imagined that," revealed Michaela Keplinger-Mitterlehner, Upper Austria's banking spokesperson and Deputy CEO of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich.
Austrians rely on the respective app of their bank. "We are constantly working on making it even more convenient for customers to use," confirmed Stefanie Christina Huber, CEO of Sparkasse Oberösterreich and deputy chairwoman of the division. For whom is cashless payment particularly important? "The younger the people, the more important," says Huber.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.