A journey into the history of the railroad

Main station planned next to the Triumphal Gate

The first assessments and expert opinions on the possibilities of the new means of transportation in Tyrol came from Alois von Negrelli (1799 - 1858), whose work on the Suez Canal is considered one of the greatest technical achievements of the 19th century. Negrelli worked in Innsbruck in his younger years and knew the city well. He had the Triumphpforte and the Hofgarten in mind as the site for the main railway station. As is well known, Negrelli's recommendations were not implemented.