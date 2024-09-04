E-engines are now also rolling off the production line at BMW Steyr

With the official start of pre-series production of the e-drives, the BMW plant in Steyr took a significant step towards the future. Mayor Markus Vogl and Governor Thomas Stelzer enthused about a "historic day" on September 4. Full capacity utilization in e-drive production is expected to be reached in 2028. This is 600,000 units per year. At full capacity, 2,000 employees will be employed solely for the electric motor, which would be around half of the current workforce of 4,500.