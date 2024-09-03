Where good job opportunities are still waiting in Vienna

"Green jobs" on the rise

This dynamic on the start-up market could prove to be a real driver for the labor market and open up new opportunities for job seekers and skilled workers. According to the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, this development shows that the capital is not only a center for established companies, but also fertile ground for fresh ideas and bold initiatives. It is particularly pleasing that this wave of start-ups is not limited to the quantitative aspect, but also sets qualitative accents. The majority of the new projects have a strong focus on sustainability. More than half of the projects submitted to the Vienna Business Agency for funding have a climate aspect - a clear signal that the Viennese economy is not only sustainable, but also environmentally conscious.