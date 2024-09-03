36 candles on cake, but only sporting pain

During the St. Pauli test on 24 July in Schwaz (T) against Boateng's former club Lyon, Olympique fans said that Boateng was already too slow, stiff-legged and injury-prone in 2023, which is why he only played 136 minutes in the spring. Before he was without a club last fall, only to sign for Serie A relegated US Salernitana this spring. However, he did not manage more than 238 minutes at the club! Which is why Boateng's problems in the LASK 1:5 were not even surprising.