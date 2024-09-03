Boateng's birthday:
36 candles on cake, but only sporting pain
Good news for Jérôme Boateng ahead of his 36th birthday on Tuesday! Contrary to its announcement, the Munich public prosecutor's office is not appealing against the (too) lenient verdict in the case of intentional bodily harm. Instead, the German now has sporting problems at LASK!
His foot? Still sensational! As is his eye. "That's why he'll still be able to hit great passes at the age of 50," say soccer experts about Jérôme Boateng. Who turns 36 on Tuesday!
Happy birthday!
No appeal against the verdict!
And already received a surprise on Monday: In that, contrary to initial announcements, the Munich public prosecutor's office has now declared that it will not appeal against the verdict for intentional bodily harm to the mother of his twins after all. In plain language: the warning remains in place!
In addition to this private "rucksack", Boateng also has a sporting one to carry, despite his sensational foot and eye. The former world champion and two-time Champions League winner has a speed deficit! The German, who made his first appearance in the LASK starting line-up in the 1:5 home debacle against WAC, was unable to make up for this with his good positioning.
Problems come as no surprise!
During the St. Pauli test on 24 July in Schwaz (T) against Boateng's former club Lyon, Olympique fans said that Boateng was already too slow, stiff-legged and injury-prone in 2023, which is why he only played 136 minutes in the spring. Before he was without a club last fall, only to sign for Serie A relegated US Salernitana this spring. However, he did not manage more than 238 minutes at the club! Which is why Boateng's problems in the LASK 1:5 were not even surprising.
