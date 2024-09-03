Forest fire in Lower Austria: extinguishing work continues

"Fire spread under control"

This measure was also necessary due to the smoke pollution, it was said. 19 people and six animals were cared for by the Red Cross in the elementary school, and the residents were able to return to their homes in the evening hours. The fire was sealed off in an uninhabited area. "We had the spread of the fire under control very quickly", said Schicker on Tuesday. 34 fire departments with more than 235 members have been deployed so far.