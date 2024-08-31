New techniques in the fight against forest fires

Training crisis-tested teams

The members of the special field and forest firefighting service have learned new techniques that can be used in an emergency. "It is important for us to gain a lot of international experience in order to further develop our forest fire units. Prepositioning in France is perfect for this. We receive excellent training from crisis-tested teams there," says Regional Fire Service Commander Didi Fahrafellner, who is also pleased that many people take time out of their vacation to join the fire department.