Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Training on the island

New techniques in the fight against forest fires

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 19:00

Lower Austrian Florianis are returning from the Mediterranean island of Corsica with a wealth of new knowledge about fighting forest fires. 

comment0 Kommentare

Still in the middle of the vacation season in a dream destination in the Mediterranean: But there is no question of relaxation for those Florianis who traveled to Corsica for the two-week so-called pre-positioning as part of an EU project. Quite the opposite: when the local comrades return on Sunday, they will have gained important insights into dealing with forest fires in particularly high-risk areas.

Training crisis-tested teams
The members of the special field and forest firefighting service have learned new techniques that can be used in an emergency. "It is important for us to gain a lot of international experience in order to further develop our forest fire units. Prepositioning in France is perfect for this. We receive excellent training from crisis-tested teams there," says Regional Fire Service Commander Didi Fahrafellner, who is also pleased that many people take time out of their vacation to join the fire department.

From training to an emergency
The trip to Corsica also demonstrated how quickly the knowledge can be needed in an emergency. As reported, the Florianis had to respond to a real forest fire on the island. They were flown to the scene by helicopter. "A forest fire can only be completely extinguished from the ground," the Florianis know.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf