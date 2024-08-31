Training on the island
New techniques in the fight against forest fires
Lower Austrian Florianis are returning from the Mediterranean island of Corsica with a wealth of new knowledge about fighting forest fires.
Still in the middle of the vacation season in a dream destination in the Mediterranean: But there is no question of relaxation for those Florianis who traveled to Corsica for the two-week so-called pre-positioning as part of an EU project. Quite the opposite: when the local comrades return on Sunday, they will have gained important insights into dealing with forest fires in particularly high-risk areas.
Training crisis-tested teams
The members of the special field and forest firefighting service have learned new techniques that can be used in an emergency. "It is important for us to gain a lot of international experience in order to further develop our forest fire units. Prepositioning in France is perfect for this. We receive excellent training from crisis-tested teams there," says Regional Fire Service Commander Didi Fahrafellner, who is also pleased that many people take time out of their vacation to join the fire department.
From training to an emergency
The trip to Corsica also demonstrated how quickly the knowledge can be needed in an emergency. As reported, the Florianis had to respond to a real forest fire on the island. They were flown to the scene by helicopter. "A forest fire can only be completely extinguished from the ground," the Florianis know.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
