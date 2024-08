Tool for municipalities to combat landfill proliferation

Much-discussed and criticized landfill procedures are currently underway in Scharnitz, Mötz, Mieming, Reutte, Schwoich and Angerberg - among many others, as the Environmental Ombudsman's Office reports: "In Reutte in particular, local residents are very active and a petition with more than 1,000 signatories has already been launched. In Scharnitz, the situation has also come to a head, with the population and municipal leadership expressly speaking out against it. In Mieming, we as the Environmental Ombudsman's Office have filed an appeal or lodged a complaint with the Provincial Administrative Court of Tyrol and the proceedings are ongoing," Walter Tschon lists.