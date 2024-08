Young Styrians work towards precious metal at the World Skills Championships

Silvius Pink and his mother Christine bend their heads over a springform pan in the kitchen of Landgasthof Pink in St. Jakob im Walde. The blue sponge base still needs work - perhaps a little more flour or sugar? It is part of a buttercream cake in the national colors of France, which the 20-year-old chef will bake at the Worldskills. They take place from September 10 to 15 in Lyon.