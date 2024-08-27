Luger successor: “I’m not a fair-weather politician”

Mayoral election not until next year?

He could not yet say when the mayoral election would take place: "The municipal staff are currently working through the deadlines." However, Prammer let it be known that he is in no hurry - after all, his name recognition among the population is still in need of improvement. The election date is therefore not likely to be until next year: "We should give the people of Linz a breather after the National Council elections and then Advent will come."