SPÖ: Bures insists on “mutual trust”
The powerful Vienna SPÖ is now also launching its National Council election campaign. Second National Council President Doris Bures is entering the race as the top candidate in the federal capital and is focusing - of all things - on the issue of trust.
There are only thirty-three days to go until the National Council elections on September 29. Now the leading Vienna regional group of the SPÖ is also entering the election campaign ring. Doris Bures, the grande dame of the SPÖ, is running for first place. The first wave of posters was rolled out at the weekend. On Tuesday morning, Bures, together with state party secretary Barbara Novak, gave the starting signal for the campaign on the roof of the Haus des Meeres.
Bures on political leak: "It wasn't me"
The first red headline on page 1 is "Trust". Doris Bures is quoted as follows: "Trust in our democracy, which has been shaken by individual actors in recent years, must be restored and expanded. This can only be achieved through honest political work and a credible commitment to people's living conditions and needs."
It goes on to say: "Mutual trust is the key to a stable and functioning society. However, it is doubtful whether this also means trust among the still fractured comrades. It was Bures of all people who, in a letter to the members of the SPÖ presidium, completely tore apart the content of Andreas Babler's election program that had just been presented there - the "Krone" reported first.
A piquant fact: there are only 13 people on the SPÖ's federal party presidium. So one of them must have passed on Bures' incendiary letter. So much for trust. When asked about the political leak, Bures only said: "It wasn't me and I didn't assume that it would be leaked." Incidentally, Babler has her full support, she emphasizes. State party secretary Barbara Novak is a little more direct: "The person who leaked the letter is toxic."
In terms of content, the campaign is relying on the familiar Viennese approach in the intensive election campaign. Always titled "Viennese demands for Austria". However, some of the demands are already familiar:
- Introduction of a rent cap based on the Viennese model
- Free all-day kindergartens and free all-day schools throughout Austria
- Introduction of a nationwide climate protection law
- Further develop the health and care system
- Job offensive 50plus for the whole of Austria
- Nationwide measures for greater security: more police officers, a ban on weapons and a separate juvenile court
The Viennese election campaign machinery is already in full swing, according to the SPÖ Vienna. Over 3500 activists are on the road, 20,000 home visits and telephone campaigns are planned. In addition, 60 dialog campaigns with a mobile coffee station are planned, as well as 800 district dialog campaigns. In any case, there is still plenty to discuss in the near future.
