SPÖ: Bures insists on “mutual trust”

There are only thirty-three days to go until the National Council elections on September 29. Now the leading Vienna regional group of the SPÖ is also entering the election campaign ring. Doris Bures, the grande dame of the SPÖ, is running for first place. The first wave of posters was rolled out at the weekend. On Tuesday morning, Bures, together with state party secretary Barbara Novak, gave the starting signal for the campaign on the roof of the Haus des Meeres.