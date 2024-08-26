After Bures leak on ORF
Babler: “It concerns me, I will stop it”
Following the Brucknerhaus affair and the Bures letter, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has come under pressure around a month before the national elections. In the "summer interview" with ORF presenter Martin Thür, the red top candidate now wanted to achieve a media turnaround. What he said about the party's internal slip-ups and attacks and why they should not diminish his ambitions.
Contrary to several experts and some polls, SPÖ leader Babler still sees himself in contention for the chancellorship despite the stuttering start to the intensive election campaign.
In order to achieve the necessary media turnaround, he constantly emphasized his core message during the interview: he stands for clean politics, wants to improve the living environment of people in Austria and fight against child poverty.
First and foremost, however, Babler must ensure order in his own party. When asked about the nasty letter from the Second President of the National Council and Federal List runner-up Doris Bures revealed by the "Krone" newspaper, Babler said: "I am concerned that the paper was leaked. I will have to stop it."
A child in Vorarlberg must not be worth more than a child in Upper Austria!
Andreas Babler im ORF-Sommergespräch
Election program now decided
However, at least Bures is said to have agreed to Babler's program in the meantime, and the red agenda has generally been adopted with "only" one vote against.
Babler countered the scolding of all parties by Christoph Badelt, the President of the Fiscal Council, who described the parties' economic programs as "dubious and unrealistic" on "ZiB 2" on Sunday, by saying that he wanted to raise five billion euros in just one legislative period by increasing corporation tax alone.
According to Babler, the distribution of wealth is "like in a monarchy". The SPÖ leader would only renounce wealth taxes in the coalition negotiations if the other party could explain to him how everything could be financed without cutting pensions or making savings in the healthcare and education systems.
"Politics is not a game"
Babler had also been annoyed with the political system in Austria for 20 to 30 years, including his own party. He himself had set out to renew the SPÖ and self-critically question processes within the SPÖ. "Politics is not a game. I know that there will be resistance both internally and externally. But we owe this country a clean policy," said the SPÖ leader.
