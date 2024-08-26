Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After Bures leak on ORF

Babler: “It concerns me, I will stop it”

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 21:20

Following the Brucknerhaus affair and the Bures letter, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has come under pressure around a month before the national elections. In the "summer interview" with ORF presenter Martin Thür, the red top candidate now wanted to achieve a media turnaround. What he said about the party's internal slip-ups and attacks and why they should not diminish his ambitions.

comment0 Kommentare

Contrary to several experts and some polls, SPÖ leader Babler still sees himself in contention for the chancellorship despite the stuttering start to the intensive election campaign.

In order to achieve the necessary media turnaround, he constantly emphasized his core message during the interview: he stands for clean politics, wants to improve the living environment of people in Austria and fight against child poverty.

The interview had to be moved inside due to rain. (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
The interview had to be moved inside due to rain.
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
The interview had to be moved inside due to rain. (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
The interview had to be moved inside due to rain.
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
The SPÖ leader in the penultimate ORF "summer interview" (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
The SPÖ leader in the penultimate ORF "summer interview"
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)

First and foremost, however, Babler must ensure order in his own party. When asked about the nasty letter from the Second President of the National Council and Federal List runner-up Doris Bures revealed by the "Krone" newspaper, Babler said: "I am concerned that the paper was leaked. I will have to stop it."

Zitat Icon

A child in Vorarlberg must not be worth more than a child in Upper Austria!

Andreas Babler im ORF-Sommergespräch

Election program now decided
However, at least Bures is said to have agreed to Babler's program in the meantime, and the red agenda has generally been adopted with "only" one vote against.

Babler countered the scolding of all parties by Christoph Badelt, the President of the Fiscal Council, who described the parties' economic programs as "dubious and unrealistic" on "ZiB 2" on Sunday, by saying that he wanted to raise five billion euros in just one legislative period by increasing corporation tax alone.

According to Babler, the distribution of wealth is "like in a monarchy". The SPÖ leader would only renounce wealth taxes in the coalition negotiations if the other party could explain to him how everything could be financed without cutting pensions or making savings in the healthcare and education systems.

"Politics is not a game"
Babler had also been annoyed with the political system in Austria for 20 to 30 years, including his own party. He himself had set out to renew the SPÖ and self-critically question processes within the SPÖ. "Politics is not a game. I know that there will be resistance both internally and externally. But we owe this country a clean policy," said the SPÖ leader. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf