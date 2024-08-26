Babler: “It concerns me, I will stop it”

"Politics is not a game"

Babler had also been annoyed with the political system in Austria for 20 to 30 years, including his own party. He himself had set out to renew the SPÖ and self-critically question processes within the SPÖ. "Politics is not a game. I know that there will be resistance both internally and externally. But we owe this country a clean policy," said the SPÖ leader.