New Zealand camp comes too early for Nina Ortlieb

Focus on the "giant"

The first training block takes Alster and his athletes to the Mount Hutt ski resort, a good hour and a half's drive from Christchurch. "We have rented apartments in Methven, where we will also cook for ourselves," reveals the former World Cup skier. "Then we'll continue on to Coronet Peak. In the first few weeks, our focus will clearly be on giant slalom and skiing technique. There is certainly still a lot of potential there." The return to Mount Hutt is then planned for September 15. "That's when we want to do some super-G training and the odd downhill session," says Alster.