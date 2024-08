Dirndl boom: “It’s more than just a traditional costume”

The difference between city and country is nowhere greater: while a dirndl dress rarely hangs in the wardrobe of city dwellers, in the country it's simply part of life. Christina (22) from Steinbach has also experienced this. She says: "I've been wearing dirndls since I was little. I'm in the music and dance group, so traditional costume is a must anyway." She currently has 14 dirndl dresses in her wardrobe. Lisa (29) from Gampern openly admits: "This tradition is important to me - a huge advantage: you're always well-dressed in a dirndl."