Wagyu breeding
Noble Japanese cattle are already true Styrians
Johannes and Stephanie Hausberger lovingly breed Japanese Wagyu cattle in the heart of Western Styria. The meat from these animals is considered the most expensive in the world.
Johannes and Stephanie Hausberger were ridiculed for a long time when they converted their dairy cow farm to Wagyu cattle in 2017 and founded "Hausi's Wagyu Farm" in Oswaldgraben in Kainach in western Styria. "Who would buy something like that?" they often heard. On the contrary: the Hausbergers are admired for their bold move to breed the Japanese cattle breed, whose meat is considered the most expensive in the world (price per kilo up to 300 euros).
578 farmers a year give up
At a time when more and more farmers are giving up because their small-scale business is no longer profitable, the couple have shown courage and not thrown in the towel. That makes them an exception. After all, according to the Styrian Chamber of Agriculture, the number of agricultural and forestry businesses in the Grüne Mark fell from 39,388 to 33,605 between 2010 and 2020 alone - 578 farmers a year are giving up!
The Hausbergers' Wagyu cattle are very special animals. "They are pure Wagyus, so no cross-breeding with other breeds. We started with one cow and today our herd numbers ten magnificent animals," explains Johannes Hausberger during a visit to the "Krone". Sophisticated technology provides the livestock farmers with a wealth of information, from rumination activity to the exact time of calving.
The waygu is utilized according to the nose-to-tail principle, i.e. from nose to tail. "Nothing is thrown away. What's left over goes to our farm dogs." The Hausbergers have a customer base ranging from neighbors to politicians and entrepreneurs beyond Austria's borders. "Our customers know, for example, that we only slaughter our Wagyu steer in December and would rather wait that long than get cheap meat from a discount store. That is also our approach: you have to have respect for the animal that died to feed us. So we are also raising awareness of nutrition here," says Stephanie.
The goal is the "Champions League"
The main goal of the Hausbergers, who are currently working alongside the farm, is to be able to live off the income from their Wagyu farm. They hope to achieve this in a few years' time. "By then, we also want to be accepted into the Wagyu Association in Australia. That is the Champions League of Wagyu breeders worldwide." They are already pioneers. And happy! Johannes knows: "If you enjoy farming and can make a living from it, it's the biggest jackpot of all."
Philipp Braunegger, "Steirerkrone"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
