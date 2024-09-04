Noble Japanese cattle are already true Styrians

The waygu is utilized according to the nose-to-tail principle, i.e. from nose to tail. "Nothing is thrown away. What's left over goes to our farm dogs." The Hausbergers have a customer base ranging from neighbors to politicians and entrepreneurs beyond Austria's borders. "Our customers know, for example, that we only slaughter our Wagyu steer in December and would rather wait that long than get cheap meat from a discount store. That is also our approach: you have to have respect for the animal that died to feed us. So we are also raising awareness of nutrition here," says Stephanie.