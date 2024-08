Crossing duck family causes rear-end collision!

An 81-year-old driver from St. Veit stopped his car because he was giving way to ducks crossing the road on the Sörger Landesstraße in St. Veit. A female driver (37) coming behind him also stopped her car. However, a 22-year-old woman from Liebenfels was unable to stop her car in time and crashed into the vehicle of the 37-year-old woman from St. Veit. This in turn was catapulted into the car in front of it.