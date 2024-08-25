Kamper & Campisi
Engaged! This dancing star love is a hit
. . . and she said yes. Last year, Corinna Kamper and Danilo Campisi danced their way into the hearts of their fans on TV in the show "Dancing Stars" and became a couple: now they are engaged and will get married in 2026 at the latest. The "Krone" visited the lovebirds in southern Styria.
It's all still very new, but all the more serious for that. Because two people have found each other here who want to share everything, but really everything, with each other. And they will do so as husband and wife in the future, because "she said yes", says dance professional Danilo Campisi happily when ADABEI meets him together with his fiancée, racing driver and ORF presenter Corinna Kamper in southern Styria. . .
". . . because we're getting married here in the area," says Kamper. Where exactly? "That hasn't been decided yet. But there's still time until 2026," she also hints at the planned wedding date in the Krone.
They, who came second in the ORF hit "Dancing Stars" in 2023, have been a couple for exactly one year. And after spending the afternoon with them alone, we can say that the Sicilian and the Styrian are a perfect match. "She's the tornado that whirls through my life. We do everything, really everything together," says the 36-year-old, who had already told Kampers' family before the engagement. "Everyone already seemed to know," laughs the 30-year-old power woman after the photo shoot in the vineyards. And this much can be revealed: The two of them had a lot of fun doing it, but above all, they obviously had a lot of fun together. Two people have found each other, as they say. Cute. "If I'm the tornado in Danilo's life and I had to describe his role in my life, then he would be my calm waters," she continues. "He is my absolute calming influence. Because I'm very emotional. On the positive side, he's happy with me - and when things get turbulent, he's the one who brings me down and always tells me that we'll get through everything together."
What will ultimately make the two lovers a married couple? "We harmonize so well because we are so interested in each other," says Corinna Kamper, who is happy with every honeymoon destination. And hand on heart, was Danilo Campisi ever afraid that his soulmate, as he calls her, would say no when he proposed? "Honestly, not for a second actually!"
So the man was sure of himself. The "Krone" wishes him all the best!
