Engaged! This dancing star love is a hit

They, who came second in the ORF hit "Dancing Stars" in 2023, have been a couple for exactly one year. And after spending the afternoon with them alone, we can say that the Sicilian and the Styrian are a perfect match. "She's the tornado that whirls through my life. We do everything, really everything together," says the 36-year-old, who had already told Kampers' family before the engagement. "Everyone already seemed to know," laughs the 30-year-old power woman after the photo shoot in the vineyards. And this much can be revealed: The two of them had a lot of fun doing it, but above all, they obviously had a lot of fun together. Two people have found each other, as they say. Cute. "If I'm the tornado in Danilo's life and I had to describe his role in my life, then he would be my calm waters," she continues. "He is my absolute calming influence. Because I'm very emotional. On the positive side, he's happy with me - and when things get turbulent, he's the one who brings me down and always tells me that we'll get through everything together."