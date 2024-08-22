Comments on the game
Darazs: “It was too wild for my taste”
LASK only managed a 1-1 draw at home against FCSB Bucharest in the first leg of the Europa League qualifying play-off.
Thomas Darazs (LASK coach): "We lost the ball unnecessarily at the end of the first half before conceding a goal, which we then didn't defend carefully. Until then, we had done a good job defensively against the high balls from our opponents. In the second half, we no longer had as much control over the game as before, it was too wild for my liking and we gave away too much space. In the end, it's the same starting position as before the match and we'll prepare for the second leg in the best possible way."
Valon Berisha (LASK midfielder/via ORF): "That's annoying. We were superior in the first half, played really good soccer. Bucharest didn't create much. And then at the very end of the first half ... - you go into half-time with a completely different energy. But everything is open, even away from home a lot is possible."
Elias Charalambous (Bucharest coach): "A difficult game that was exactly what we expected. We managed to equalize with a nice goal in the first half, and we were better in the second half. We had enough chances to score. Today was just the first part, promotion will be decided next week in Bucharest. We'll have our fans behind us then. Our goal is the next round. There is no favorite, it's a 50:50 duel. Today showed that these are two good teams."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.