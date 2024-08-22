Darazs: “It was too wild for my taste”

Thomas Darazs (LASK coach): "We lost the ball unnecessarily at the end of the first half before conceding a goal, which we then didn't defend carefully. Until then, we had done a good job defensively against the high balls from our opponents. In the second half, we no longer had as much control over the game as before, it was too wild for my liking and we gave away too much space. In the end, it's the same starting position as before the match and we'll prepare for the second leg in the best possible way."