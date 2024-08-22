Cell phone bill of more than 16,000 euros overnight

The worst came to Mr. A. from Steyr. Before leaving for the Swiss mountains, he bought a one-week package from the network provider - as he had already done for other stays outside the EU. On August 1, he sent a few WhatsApp messages and went to bed. Overnight, the roaming costs added up to 16,413.55 euros. Apparently, the data flow was not stopped after the purchased data volume was exceeded and the legally prescribed block at 60 euros did not take effect either, although corresponding notifications were received on the cell phone at midnight. Mr. A. broke off his vacation and immediately contacted the provider's hotline, where he was asked for written input by e-mail. The situation was very stressful for him and he sought help from the AK-Konsumentenschützer. On August 2, they immediately contacted the service department of the mobile phone provider by e-mail and demanded that the claim be corrected to a maximum of 60 euros, which Mr. A. was prepared to pay. A block at 60 euros or, in a second step, at 120 euros must by law prevent such charges. Only if Mr. A. had actively overridden these blocks would the claim be justified. Fortunately, the provider replied on the same day and everything over 60 euros was credited.