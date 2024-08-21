Trouble is now followed by a race for preferential votes

Offer for tourism professionals in Austria

"I would like to make an offer to tourism professionals in the country, because tourism is an important pillar of the economy and must be represented in parliament in Vienna." The topics with which the nationwide WK spokesperson for the cable cars wants to score points naturally coincide with those of his party: Reducing bureaucracy and better framework conditions for companies, tackling the shortage of skilled workers in cooperation with other EU countries, further developing tourism and supporting alpine farmers in the fight against the wolf problem.