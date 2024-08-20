Climate plan between salvation and doom

Much criticism from the business community

The business community itself is largely critical. The Chamber of Commerce, for example, fears that too little consideration is being given to security of supply and competitiveness. "Energy policy must not be viewed one-sidedly, but must reconcile the decarbonization of the economy, security of supply and the competitiveness of our companies," says the Chamber of Commerce. The Federation of Austrian Industries and the automotive industry have a similar view: they see "excessive voluntary commitments at the expense of competitiveness" and fear a premature end for the combustion engine.