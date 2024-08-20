Vorteilswelt
"A very smart guy"

Trump wants to bring Musk into his government team

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 08:34

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is considering a possible appointment of Tesla boss Elon Musk to his cabinet or as an advisor. At the same time, he announced political steps that would hurt the Tesla boss.

"He's a very smart guy. I would definitely do it if he did it," Trump told the Reuters news agency on Monday when asked whether he would consider appointing Musk to an advisory role or a cabinet post.

Musk had publicly endorsed Trump as a US presidential candidate last month. Tesla did not initially respond to a request for comment.

Trump wants to abolish tax benefits for e-cars
At the same time, Trump announced that if he is re-elected, he will consider abolishing the tax credit of 7,500 dollars (6,792.86 euros) for the purchase of electric cars, which would also affect Tesla.

"Tax credits and incentives are generally not a very good thing," said the former president. Trump explained that although he is a "big fan of electric cars", he is also in favor of gasoline and hybrid vehicles. However, he sees a "much smaller market" for electric vehicles due to cost and range issues.

Trump announces new tariffs
Trump is also planning to reverse the regulations introduced by US President Joe Biden's government to promote the production of electric and hybrid vehicles. He also announced measures to make it more difficult to export vehicles produced in Mexico for the US market through new tariffs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

