"Into the town hall"
Work, taxes, politics? – a children’s game
At the "Rein ins Rathaus" days in Vienna, children are once again practicing the serious side of life in a playful way this year. Adults can also learn a thing or two from this.
Queues in front of the employment office - that's what you see first when you enter the arcaded courtyard of City Hall these days. The atmosphere in the queue is great, and everyone is between six and 13 years old: as it has been for over 20 years, the town hall will once again become a children's town every day between 10 am and 5 pm in the penultimate week before school starts. Adults are only allowed as supervisors, while children are admitted free of charge. But you only get "Holli-Cents" for working and can buy something for it - and only after you have paid taxes.
Perhaps the most enthusiastic tax official in Vienna
The children know: If you choose your career earlier, you have more choice. On Monday morning, for example, the positions as town hall guards were immediately taken, but there was also a big rush for garbage collection, restaurant and gardening. Some children have to change jobs at the last minute because they can't yet read, write and do maths well enough for their dream job. One little boy in the queue, however, is in no hurry. When asked about his career aspirations for the next few days, he beams: "Tax officer!" That's what he was last year.
In general, many of the 900 or so children who come home every day are "homecomers", much to the delight of their parents, and not just because their children are looked after flexibly during the vacation week in this way (you can stay as long as you like between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.): One father, for example, says that his son first learned to save pocket money through "Rein ins Rathaus".
How to be successful and popular as a politician
Alessandra also knows that there is a lot of seriousness behind the game. Last year, she was elected deputy mayor several times. Elections are held every day in the children's town. According to her, the cooperation with last year's mayor worked very well: they first agreed on the approach and then worked together to achieve the goals. The biggest problem during her time in office was that nobody wanted to work in tourism. She responded with an off-tour wage increase and an advertising campaign - with success.
The children's town has a constitution with 15 articles. Everything is regulated in it, including basic rights, ordinances, referendums and the legislative process. However, political jobs are "not so popular in the children's town because you have to do a lot," says Alessandra. Nevertheless, she prevailed against six competitors. Her secret to success? "You really have to actively go to everyone and tell them honestly what you stand for. Then you'll get elected."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
