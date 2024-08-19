Work, taxes, politics? – a children’s game

Queues in front of the employment office - that's what you see first when you enter the arcaded courtyard of City Hall these days. The atmosphere in the queue is great, and everyone is between six and 13 years old: as it has been for over 20 years, the town hall will once again become a children's town every day between 10 am and 5 pm in the penultimate week before school starts. Adults are only allowed as supervisors, while children are admitted free of charge. But you only get "Holli-Cents" for working and can buy something for it - and only after you have paid taxes.