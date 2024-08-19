First side blow
Harris indirectly calls Trump a “coward”
While preparations are being made in Chicago for the Democratic convention, the election campaign is intensifying in the key states. The Democratic candidate in the US presidential election, Kamala Harris, has reacted clearly to the recent rhetoric of her opponent Donald Trump.
At a campaign appearance in Rochester in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Sunday, she told hundreds of supporters, without mentioning Trump by name: "Anyone who puts other people down is a coward." Trump had called Harris a "radical" and a "freak" in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
"Some kind of perversion"
"In recent years, I think there's been some kind of perversion that says the strength of a leader is measured by who they put down," Harris said.
Trump supporters fear that personal attacks could have a negative impact on the Republican's election campaign.
The 78-year-old had claimed the day before at an appearance in Pennsylvania that he looked "much better" than Harris and called the 59-year-old a "socialist lunatic" with the "laugh of a madwoman".
First side blow from Harris after numerous attacks
He described the current US administration under President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris as "stupid". The Republican repeatedly makes headlines with such statements - contrary to the advice of allies to focus more on substantive criticism of the Democrats.
Harris, who is now running in Biden's place, is touring the politically hotly contested state of Pennsylvania by bus with her running mate Tim Walz to canvass for votes. The Democrat duo are accompanied by their spouses Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz.
Among other things, the four visited a campaign office together, where aides make phone calls to potential voters. Harris and her running mate also picked up the phone.
Party convention in Chicago heralds hot phase
Less than three months before the US presidential election, the Democrats in Chicago are setting the stage for their presidential candidate Kamala Harris with a lavish nomination convention.
Tens of thousands of participants are expected to attend the major four-day event, including many celebrities such as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The highlight of the program on Thursday will be a speech by Harris, in which she will officially accept her candidacy. On Monday, President Joe Biden will address the convention. He had decided not to run again after growing pressure from within his own ranks.
