Pursuit in Tyrol
Moped hooligan (16) injures police officer during escape
A 16-year-old moped rider had a chase with the police in the Tyrolean lowlands at the weekend: after the teenager disregarded stop signs and fled, the suspected hooligan was stopped. But only briefly: the youngster fled a second time - and injured a police officer in the process.
A moped without a license plate caught the eye of two police patrols on Vomper Straße and Unterinntalstraße at around 4.15 pm on Saturday. The initially unknown driver was also traveling at excessive speed. The officers then tried to stop the - obviously young - speeding driver without a license plate.
The driver disregarded all signs to stop and tried to flee from the police.
Not an easy task, as it turned out. The driver disregarded all of the officers' signals to stop and tried to flee from the police. The young man initially succeeded in doing so.
Police officer injured in the foot
The moped was finally stopped briefly in Vomp (Schwaz district). However, the driver, a 16-year-old local, did not want to be stopped for long. "He fled again on the moped, injuring one of the officers on the foot," said the investigators.
It was only in Stans that the suspected hooligan was finally stopped by the police and confronted.
Numerous unauthorized technical modifications were found on the moped.
The officers also took a closer look at the teenager's vehicle and were quite astonished. "Numerous unauthorized technical modifications were found on the moped."
Several charges against teenager
The 16-year-old is now facing charges for numerous administrative offenses. He will also be charged with suspicion of resisting public authority.
