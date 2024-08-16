Key points decided
Summer care for children to improve in 2025
Every sixth child in Tyrol is left unattended at home during the summer vacations - according to a survey by the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor. The state and social partners are now promising significant improvements for the coming year.
For many families, childcare during the vacations is almost impossible to manage. Many childcare facilities are closed. Working people who cannot count on the help of grandma and grandpa quickly reach their limits.
Next year, however, there should be a significant easing of the situation. Together with the social partners, the province of Tyrol wants to expand childcare services. In addition to the municipalities, the AK is the main provider. With the "Summer School Plus" and the children's holiday campaign, it has already been offering a range of services for families for years. The state supports the AK summer school with 500,000 euros annually. This funding was extended in a government meeting on the holiday.
More funding for childcare in municipalities
Together with the municipal association, an increase in funding for needs-oriented childcare was also agreed. It is planned that Kinder Bildung GesmbH will draw up a concept for improving summer childcare with the involvement of the social partners. Municipalities can then draw on this.
The government and social partners are confident that it will be much easier for Tyrolean families to organize childcare in the summer from 2025. "With good education, we are opening up all opportunities for our children, and with the necessary childcare, we are making it easier for parents to combine family and career," says LH Anton Mattle, summarizing the goals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.