Summer care for children to improve in 2025

Next year, however, there should be a significant easing of the situation. Together with the social partners, the province of Tyrol wants to expand childcare services. In addition to the municipalities, the AK is the main provider. With the "Summer School Plus" and the children's holiday campaign, it has already been offering a range of services for families for years. The state supports the AK summer school with 500,000 euros annually. This funding was extended in a government meeting on the holiday.