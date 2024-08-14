Ban lifted
Right-wing extremist magazine “Compact” allowed again
The German Federal Administrative Court has temporarily lifted the ban on the right-wing extremist magazine "Compact". Interior Minister Nancy Faeser took the step in mid-July. She said at the time that the magazine was a "central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene".
"Compact" took legal action against this and filed an urgent appeal against the ban. The Federal Administrative Court then examined the prospects of success of the action. At present, it is not possible to conclusively assess whether or not the magazine is directed against the constitutional order, it said in Leipzig on Wednesday.
"Violation of human dignity"
However, "indications of a violation of human dignity in particular" can be recognized. In addition, the court stated that "a militant-aggressive attitude towards elementary constitutional principles" could be read from many of the posts. However, it was unclear whether the ban was therefore proportionate.
"Compact" editor-in-chief Jürgen Elsässer spoke of an outrageous encroachment on the freedom of the press. Since the ban, the magazine is no longer allowed to be published and websites have been blocked. During searches in several German federal states, data carriers and copies were confiscated, among other things.
Contacts with the new right
As early as 2022, the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution ruled that "Compact" carried "anti-democratic and anti-human dignity positions into society". Leading players have contacts with important figures from the so-called New Right (see video above).
"This magazine incites hatred against Jews, against people with a history of migration and against our parliamentary democracy in an unspeakable way," said Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD).
