Two serious motorcycle accidents in a short space of time

Different location, similar script

A few hours later, there was another crash on the Faschinastrasse, but this time in the municipality of Sankt Gerold. The accident followed a similar script to the one in Blons: a 35-year-old tractor driver wanted to turn off a local road onto Faschinastrasse, but overlooked a 20-year-old biker who was riding his bike in the direction of Thüringerberg. As a result of the unavoidable crash, the biker fell and sustained serious injuries to his leg and shoulder - he also ended up in hospital.



