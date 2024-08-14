Fractures and sheet metal damage
Two serious motorcycle accidents in a short space of time
The Großwalsertal seems to be not only a popular but also a dangerous place for bikers: On Tuesday evening, the emergency services had to be called out twice within a few hours.
The first accident occurred on the Faschinastrasse (L193) near Blons: a 53-year-old man wanted to turn from a company site onto the priority road, but overlooked a 26-year-old motorcyclist who was heading towards the municipality of Sonntag. The consequences were fatal: the biker was unable to avoid a collision and crashed. On impact, he sustained injuries to his chest, hip and leg - he was taken to Bludenz regional hospital after first aid.
However, this was not the end of the matter for the emergency services. As oil had leaked out, the L193 had to be cleaned by the local fire department - during this time, the accident site was difficult to pass.
Different location, similar script
A few hours later, there was another crash on the Faschinastrasse, but this time in the municipality of Sankt Gerold. The accident followed a similar script to the one in Blons: a 35-year-old tractor driver wanted to turn off a local road onto Faschinastrasse, but overlooked a 20-year-old biker who was riding his bike in the direction of Thüringerberg. As a result of the unavoidable crash, the biker fell and sustained serious injuries to his leg and shoulder - he also ended up in hospital.
