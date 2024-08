Marcel Hirscher postpones his race comeback

The eight-time overall World Cup champion and two-time Olympic champion had actually planned to start racing tomorrow, Thursday, in Coronet Peak. But Hirscher, who is staying with his team at the picturesque Lake Tekapo and in the Round Hill ski area, is giving priority to training for the time being. After all, the 35-year-old has no more stress thanks to the wildcard in terms of collecting FIS points. The Austrian ski team will also soon be heading overseas for their summer camp.