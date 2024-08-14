A heart laboratory for Tyroleans and planned by Tyroleans

Conversion during ongoing operations

The Tyrolean showpiece company Spiegltec, headquartered in Brixlegg, was commissioned to plan the conversion with five rooms used for medical purposes as well as technology covering around 231 square meters. The challenge: the conversion of the cardiac catheterization laboratory took place during ongoing operations. "The task required precise coordination of the construction work with the daily processes in the hospital," explains Spiegltec project manager Markus Schweiberer.