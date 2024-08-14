Vorteilswelt
Innsbruck Clinic

A heart laboratory for Tyroleans and planned by Tyroleans

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 10:00

The company Spiegltec from Brixlegg in Tyrol enjoys a good reputation beyond the borders of the country as a specialist for complex technical systems. Now a flagship project has been implemented at home that will help many heart patients. 

comment0 Kommentare

Cardiovascular diseases are among the most common ailments in Western Europe. At Innsbruck Hospital alone, 1000 people are treated for heart attacks every year. Modern therapy requires a cardiac catheterization laboratory in which minimally invasive procedures can be performed. The laboratory in Innsbruck has now been expanded. This will reduce waiting times for patients.

Zitat Icon

The task required precise coordination of the construction work with the daily processes in the hospital.

Spiegltec-Projektleiter Markus Schweiberer

Conversion during ongoing operations
The Tyrolean showpiece company Spiegltec, headquartered in Brixlegg, was commissioned to plan the conversion with five rooms used for medical purposes as well as technology covering around 231 square meters. The challenge: the conversion of the cardiac catheterization laboratory took place during ongoing operations. "The task required precise coordination of the construction work with the daily processes in the hospital," explains Spiegltec project manager Markus Schweiberer.

"Employees as a success factor"
The Tyrolean company has made a name for itself internationally as a general planner of complex technical plant construction projects. With the expansion of the cardiac catheterization laboratory in Innsbruck, a showcase project was implemented at home. The laboratory is now in operation. The knowledge of the 300 employees at nine locations and a well-established international partner network are cited as success factors.

