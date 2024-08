Hearing loss, burnout: RAF Camora on total failure

Sold-out arenas, one mega hit after another, countless fans. RAF Camora is a man in the fast lane. Until he had to put on the brakes at the beginning of 2024. Tinnitus, sudden hearing loss, burnout: nothing worked anymore: "I ignored the tinnitus for a while and just kept going," says Camora looking back, "but after several serious sudden hearing losses, that was no longer possible in consultation with my doctors."