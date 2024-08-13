Ex-professional footballer arrested in Germany

Man went into hiding

The former professional sportsman also allegedly borrowed money for the supposed purchase of luxury watches. However, the victims never received the money back and the 32-year-old put them off with various excuses. This January, the accused was convicted of fraud. He assured the authorities that he would cooperate, but then went into hiding. The man should have been questioned, but broke off contact "and was not available to the authorities", explained police spokeswoman Julia Schick.