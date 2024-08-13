Vorteilswelt
He had gone into hiding

Ex-professional footballer arrested in Germany

13.08.2024 14:43

An ex-professional footballer convicted of fraud was arrested in Germany at the end of July on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the Vienna public prosecutor's office. This was announced by the Vienna police on Tuesday. 

The 32-year-old had not cooperated with the authorities after being given a conditional prison sentence and had gone into hiding. Among other things, he is said to have made false promises regarding investments in Internet currencies. The loss is in the high six-figure range and further victims are suspected.

The crimes known to date were committed in 2023 and the victims live in Vienna and Lower Austria. "The 32-year-old is said to have deliberately caused harm to his victims by making false promises", according to a statement from the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate. He is believed to have enticed his victims to entrust him with money that he intended to invest for them through allegedly profitable investments in the area of internet currency or digital means of payment.

The former professional sportsman also allegedly borrowed money for the supposed purchase of luxury watches. However, the victims never received the money back and the 32-year-old put them off with various excuses. This January, the accused was convicted of fraud. He assured the authorities that he would cooperate, but then went into hiding. The man should have been questioned, but broke off contact "and was not available to the authorities", explained police spokeswoman Julia Schick.

A European arrest warrant was therefore issued by the Vienna public prosecutor's office. The 32-year-old was finally apprehended at an airport in Germany at the end of the previous month in the course of his intended departure, the spokeswoman reported. He is suspected of serious commercial fraud. No further personal details were disclosed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

