Olympics: They are the silent stars of Paris!
Even those who are not in the spotlight at the Games are often assigned crucial tasks. The work processes have been perfected.
The "Krone" reports from Paris
Its name is bZ4X, but the human colleagues simply don't call it anything! Because it's always there anyway. There are two versions of Toyota's robot car at the athletics in Paris. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it independently follows the helpers to the impact point of the discus or javelin, is loaded and then drives to a waiting position without steering from the outside. The eye-catcher avoids people and obstacles and does not damage the grass. Young fans in particular are enthusiastic about the one-meter short vehicles. Yesterday there was even a race between the two cars before the start of the competitions.
While the lifeguards also catch the eye in the hunt for records in the pool away from the sports stars. They are also deployed during the performances of the world's best - like the helper in the La Défense Arena who fished the swimming cap out of the pool that US athlete Emma Webber had lost earlier in the race. Once the job was done, the "lifeguard" waved it into the cheering crowd and went viral on social media.
There's nothing else in Paris that doesn't exist. Like the floating refreshment and return stations complete with fishing net during the marathon swim or a short ride on a jet ski by the mascot "Phryge" (who was close to circulatory collapse under his costume).
Not everyone is allowed on
The rope holders also have a special job when climbing. Which only looks easy at first glance. That's why only volunteers who have climbed before are chosen. They have to be able to recognize when they need to give rope again.
It is also very exciting to observe the division of labor in athletics competitions. When the starting blocks need to be cleared away after a run, not eight but nine people come onto the track. The ninth person only gives the signal to pick up the blocks synchronously and shows the workers the way off the field.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
