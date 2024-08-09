Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Decisive tasks

Olympics: They are the silent stars of Paris!

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 06:27

Even those who are not in the spotlight at the Games are often assigned crucial tasks. The work processes have been perfected. 

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" reports from Paris

Its name is bZ4X, but the human colleagues simply don't call it anything! Because it's always there anyway. There are two versions of Toyota's robot car at the athletics in Paris. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it independently follows the helpers to the impact point of the discus or javelin, is loaded and then drives to a waiting position without steering from the outside. The eye-catcher avoids people and obstacles and does not damage the grass. Young fans in particular are enthusiastic about the one-meter short vehicles. Yesterday there was even a race between the two cars before the start of the competitions.

While the lifeguards also catch the eye in the hunt for records in the pool away from the sports stars. They are also deployed during the performances of the world's best - like the helper in the La Défense Arena who fished the swimming cap out of the pool that US athlete Emma Webber had lost earlier in the race. Once the job was done, the "lifeguard" waved it into the cheering crowd and went viral on social media.

A lifeguard dipped a swimming cap out of the pool. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Josek)
A lifeguard dipped a swimming cap out of the pool.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Josek)

There's nothing else in Paris that doesn't exist. Like the floating refreshment and return stations complete with fishing net during the marathon swim or a short ride on a jet ski by the mascot "Phryge" (who was close to circulatory collapse under his costume).

Not everyone is allowed on
The rope holders also have a special job when climbing. Which only looks easy at first glance. That's why only volunteers who have climbed before are chosen. They have to be able to recognize when they need to give rope again.

A climbing helper (Bild: GEPA)
A climbing helper
(Bild: GEPA)

It is also very exciting to observe the division of labor in athletics competitions. When the starting blocks need to be cleared away after a run, not eight but nine people come onto the track. The ninth person only gives the signal to pick up the blocks synchronously and shows the workers the way off the field.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Florian Gröger
Florian Gröger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf