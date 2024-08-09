Olympics: They are the silent stars of Paris!

Its name is bZ4X, but the human colleagues simply don't call it anything! Because it's always there anyway. There are two versions of Toyota's robot car at the athletics in Paris. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it independently follows the helpers to the impact point of the discus or javelin, is loaded and then drives to a waiting position without steering from the outside. The eye-catcher avoids people and obstacles and does not damage the grass. Young fans in particular are enthusiastic about the one-meter short vehicles. Yesterday there was even a race between the two cars before the start of the competitions.