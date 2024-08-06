Eco-innovation
Installation professionals ensure domestic quality
The reliable and transparent partnership network in Austria offers photovoltaic expertise "made in Austria". Modern complete photovoltaic packages enable the efficient use of self-produced electricity - customers and the domestic economy benefit equally.
How sustainable energy will shape our future is one of the most pressing issues of our time. In view of falling feed-in tariffs and surplus prices, it is crucial how much of the electricity we produce ourselves can be used.
Thanks to modern storage solutions, wallboxes and energy monitoring, you have full control over your energy consumption - all from a single source in the form of a complete photovoltaic package. The products are installed by professionals with decades of experience in close cooperation with Krone Sonne.
Innovation meets experience
With locations in Lower Austria and Burgenland, SOLAH has been a reliable partner from the very beginning and prioritizes safety - both for customers and employees. "Years of experience in the PV sector and the common goal of always being able to offer our customers new, even more customized solutions. This makes SOLAH and Krone Sonne a strong team," says the company.
SERVIO, the electrical engineering provider, always finds a solution when it comes to designing sustainable and efficient electrical systems and adapting them to customers' needs. In the north of Austria and in the federal capital, the all-rounders stand for the highest quality and customer satisfaction.
No roof is too complicated, no challenge too great - with their comprehensive expertise, they set new standards in PV installation and, as a training company, ensure high-quality subsequent generations in their versatile craft business.
Your advantage with Krone sun
- All-in-Sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing (federal subsidy), hardware, installation & all administrative work from just €54/month
- Single-phase PV-Point emergency power supply free of charge including Fronius premium inverter from Austria with 15-year product warranty
- Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty
- Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for a PV lifetime (> 25 years)
- Your own PV system in just eight weeks
A strong network for a sustainable future
The solar technology provider BALMAX also shines in Lower Austria and Burgenland with reliable technology for all customers, while in Lower Austria the company ML Solar is an unbeatable quality partner for all electrical engineering matters. Not only electrical installations are part of their range of services, but also emergency power supply and battery storage.
The overarching goal: to promote the domestic economy, because to ensure a sustainable and energy-efficient future, customers and the economy should benefit equally - with a strong network of installation partners throughout Austria, Krone Sonne brings solar energy to your roofs!
Krone Sonne proves every day that teamwork leads to success. With over 3000 systems installed from Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl, Krone Sonne is the leader in PV solutions in Austria.
Close cooperation with experienced specialists enables the implementation of numerous projects. By using the latest technology and high-quality materials, the highest quality standards are met, satisfying every individual requirement.
