They should make these games shine!

Almost at the same time, just 63 kg will be moving up a wall six kilometers to the north when Jakob Schubert tackles the bouldering part of the combined qualifier. "I've trained harder than ever in the last six months," says the Tyrolean, who is fired up for the big gold attack. He and Jessica Pilz arrived in Paris on Thursday, on Friday there was training in a hall and Schubert measured himself against the Japanese. "It was hard to get him away from the wall," smiles coach Heiko Wilhelm.