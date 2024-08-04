Our hopes
They should make these games shine!
So far there has only been one medal for Austria, but our heavyweights are still to come. Climber Jakob Schubert can hardly wait, discus ace Lukas Weißhaidinger is in the "form of his life".
Over 50 of the 81 Austrian athletes have already started their competitions, and many of them have already finished. They have delivered some top performances, but only one medal by judoka Michaela Polleres has gone into the red-white-red treasure chest so far. "That's not what I personally expected at this point," said Karl Stoss, President of the Austrian Olympic Committee.
But don't worry, unlike many previous Games, Austria is only sending most of its heavyweights into the race in the final week. One of them also in physical terms:
Monday morning, Lukas Weißhaidinger's 143 kg (he lost another two in the last few weeks) will step into the discus ring at the Stade de France for the qualifying competition. His chest has become even broader after winning silver at the European Championships in Rome at the beginning of June. Both figuratively and literally. "And we also did some more special training for the chest," says coach Gregor Högler, who pulled a wild card just before the Olympics. "I feel in the shape of my life," says Luki, brimming with self-confidence.
Almost at the same time, just 63 kg will be moving up a wall six kilometers to the north when Jakob Schubert tackles the bouldering part of the combined qualifier. "I've trained harder than ever in the last six months," says the Tyrolean, who is fired up for the big gold attack. He and Jessica Pilz arrived in Paris on Thursday, on Friday there was training in a hall and Schubert measured himself against the Japanese. "It was hard to get him away from the wall," smiles coach Heiko Wilhelm.
Female Super Saturday?
Pilz will also be entering the wall on Tuesday as a medal candidate. "Unlike Jakob, I'm not the top favorite, but I'm also putting pressure on myself." She won silver at the 2023 World Championships.
Pilz could be part of a super Saturday. In addition to her final, European javelin champion Victoria Hudson and synchronized swimmers Anna-Maria and Eirini Alexandri, who arrived in Paris yesterday, will also be competing for medals. "We know that we are among the favorites," the two are looking forward to the first part of their competition on Friday, while Hudson will already throw the qualifier on Wednesday. "I think it's nice to have a two-day break before the final. I can recover there."
The 470 sailors Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr are already in the thick of the medal fight in second place after four races. "We are happy that we showed such a reaction to the first day," said the helmswoman happily. Today Valentin Bontus and Alina Kornelli will compete in the kite.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.