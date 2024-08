One Austrian already has gold in his pocket!

Rue Edouard Vaillant in the east of Paris. Lots of narrow alleyways, hardly any cars, sometimes absolute silence - Paris can be like that during the Olympic Games. Finally a small garage door with a 2CV painted on it, a few meters next to it the inconspicuous entrance to an even more inconspicuous building. Ten bicycles on the ground floor, a man with a bandaged foot and crutches on the second floor. "Slipped on a visit home to Austria," sighs star architect Dietmar Feichtinger, who receives the "Krone" in his Paris office for two hours.