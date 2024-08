3:0! KAC open the season with a lightning goal in the derby

Treibach started with a 0-0 draw against Wallern in the Regionalliga Mitte. KAC and Spittal celebrated a "three-pointer" at the start of the Carinthian league. SAK lost 2-0 at Völkermarkt, St. Veit beat Bleiburg 3-1 on their comeback and title favorites Velden have a butt problem in goal against Ferlach on Saturday! In the lower league, a game has to be postponed - St. Stefan/Lav. mourns the loss of a teammate.