J.K. Rowling on Olympic turmoil: “A disgrace!”

"Stop this shit"

After Austria's former boxing figurehead Marcos Nader had already voiced harsh criticism to krone.at ("This is a catastrophe for sport, a huge outrage!"), Germany's former world champion Regina Halmich also had strong words to say. "What do I think about a biological man boxing against a woman at the Olympic Games? I could explain it in detail now, but I don't feel like it. I'll keep it short and sweet: don't do that shit," she clarifies in an Instagram video.