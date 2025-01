Partner dead: this is how treacherous a brain haemorrhage is

Last year, TV star Michael Schanze lost his partner Uschi Köhl (70) due to a brain haemorrhage. Fitness influencer Johann "Joesthetics" Lindner also died at the age of just 30, while Ajax Amsterdam icon Edwin van der Sar (54) was in intensive care. Various triggers can cause a vessel in the brain to suddenly rupture, such as a stroke or aneurysm, as neurosurgeon Assoc. Prof. Dr. Camillo Sherif explains. But how can you recognize the danger in your head and what are the chances of surviving it?