“They’re not girls you look at their asses”

Lezana Placette and Alexia Richard won 2:0 against the Germans Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann. They also caused a stir with their clothing, as the pair opted for shorts. "I think there's a largely new audience here because it's the first time we've played in front of so many people in the stands in France," said Placette in an interview with Sport1. "That's why it was also important for us to show them what beach volleyball actually is and what beach volleyball means to us."