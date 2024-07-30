Statement at the Olympics
“They’re not girls you look at their asses”
Clear words from French beach volleyball players Lezana Placette and Alexia Richard! "They're not just two girls in bikinis whose games you come to and then look at their butts," they made clear after their opening match at the Olympics. Unlike most of the other women's teams, they played this one in shorts.
Lezana Placette and Alexia Richard won 2:0 against the Germans Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann. They also caused a stir with their clothing, as the pair opted for shorts. "I think there's a largely new audience here because it's the first time we've played in front of so many people in the stands in France," said Placette in an interview with Sport1. "That's why it was also important for us to show them what beach volleyball actually is and what beach volleyball means to us."
Their wish is "that women have a choice in beach volleyball: Sometimes we want to play in a bikini, sometimes in shorts, sometimes in leggings - and sometimes we don't both want to play in the same outfit."
The Klinger sisters are also setting an example
Austrians Dorina and Ronja Klinger also want to be role models. This year, the sisters have swapped their skimpy bikini bottoms for red shorts. "We wanted to set an example for sport, for young girls," Ronja recently told the Krone newspaper.
"People don't just have to look at tight knickers, but at what we do tactically and technically." A great side effect: "They are very comfortable. You don't have to pull them around or worry about them slipping."
