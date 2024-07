More and more girls need help

In recent years, the demand for counseling for girls in Vorarlberg has risen sharply. From 2022 to 2023 alone, the relevant centers recorded an average increase of 30 percent, some even more. "The problems are becoming increasingly complex and multi-layered, and counseling sessions are taking up more time," reports Angelika Atzinger, Managing Director of the "Amazone" association. They deal with depressive moods, exhaustion, eating disorders, self-harming behavior, anxiety, securing a livelihood, violence, relationships, work and education, sexuality and identity. "In particular, there has been a sharp increase in consultations on psychological and physical complaints."