Gymnast cries bitterly – coach carries her away

Background: Escarela had already started the competition with a torn ligament. Probably not the best idea from a purely physiological point of view. But the Mexican didn't want to miss out on the Olympics. So she performed her routine on the high bar very well. Before the bitter end. Apparently tormented by pain, the 22-year-old burst into tears and initially remained sitting at the edge of the stage. Her coach had to lift her down and carry her away. Only gradually was she at least able to hobble on and sit down on the bench. Where emotions continued to run high.