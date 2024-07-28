Sergio Perez: “I haven’t forgotten how to drive”

The 34-year-old is back on the front row of the grid for the first time since the race in China in April and can even hope for his first victory since Azerbaijan last year. "Sometimes you're just not able to exploit the full potential of your car. That's why you end up lacking the confidence to get the maximum out of the car," explained Perez, who has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2025. There is also an option for a further season.