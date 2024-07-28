Now he has to deliver
Sergio Perez: “I haven’t forgotten how to drive”
Sergio Perez was also unable to keep up with his Red Bull colleague Max Verstappen in Belgium on Saturday. However, after qualifying, the Mexican, who has been criticized, benefited from the ten-place penalty imposed on the Formula 1 world champion for an illegal engine change and will start the Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday (3 pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) from second place behind Ferrari man Charles Leclerc. "It's not that I've forgotten how to drive," said Perez.
The 34-year-old is back on the front row of the grid for the first time since the race in China in April and can even hope for his first victory since Azerbaijan last year. "Sometimes you're just not able to exploit the full potential of your car. That's why you end up lacking the confidence to get the maximum out of the car," explained Perez, who has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2025. There is also an option for a further season.
However, after a strong start to 2024, the Central American has slowed down more and more. World championship leader Verstappen (265) has more than twice as many points as Perez (124). That is clearly not enough for a number two at Red Bull, which is why there is speculation about an early replacement this summer.
The replacement candidates
Red Bull youngster Liam Lawson (22) and Daniel Ricciardo (35) from sister team Racing Bulls are seen as candidates to replace Perez. "I hope that this will have a lasting effect," said Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko about Perez.
