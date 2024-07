Doctor dismissed without notice after surgery incident

The case, which was made public by the "Krone" newspaper, is still on everyone's lips: at the beginning of the year, the daughter of a surgeon, who was under the age of criminal responsibility, is said to have manipulated a patient during an operation, under the supervision of her mother. It is now also clear that this was not a planned operation, but an urgently needed one. The patient was admitted to hospital after a serious forestry accident and had to be operated on the same day.