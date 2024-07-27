“Oil kills”: Flop at disruptive action at Vienna Airport

Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) made a political statement on Saturday. "I have absolutely no sympathy for those chaotic people who have announced their mischief at Schwechat Airport to the media and want to spoil the vacations of our fellow countrymen", the head of the province stated in a statement sent to APA. "I would like to send them a very simple message: You are not climate heroes, you are criminals. Anyone who disrupts air traffic must be put behind bars."