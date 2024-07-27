Vorteilswelt
Passengers amused

“Oil kills”: Flop at disruptive action at Vienna Airport

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 11:57

After climate activists caused chaos at airports around the world last Wednesday, the second round of the Last Generation in Austria will also take place on Saturday. However, the rally is not causing much excitement this time ...

The climate activist group started the announced demonstration at Vienna Airport in Schwechat this morning. According to police spokesman Johann Baumschlager, around 50 people held an unannounced rally in the arrivals area of Terminal 3. "Identity checks have already been carried out in some cases", said Baumschlager. 

Around 50 activists are said to have taken part in the protest in Schwechat on Saturday. (Bild: Letzte Generation AT)
Around 50 activists are said to have taken part in the protest in Schwechat on Saturday.
The rally on Saturday had been announced for 11 am. The words "Oil kills" were unfurled on the spot and speeches were also held. The protesters are unlikely to cause much excitement among passengers this time. Passengers seem little impressed by the activists' speeches and posters. 

No disruption for passengers
Subsequently, several protesters stuck to the ground and to each other. The aim was to block Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, Baumschlager said. However, passengers were diverted by airport staff and the police, so that no disruptions occurred.

Activists now face consequences
Flughafen Wien AG has filed charges against the eight activists who demonstrated on Wednesday. They are accused of damaging property, holding an unauthorized assembly, disturbing public order and several violations of the airport operating regulations, according to airport spokesman Peter Kleemann. 

Activists had delayed the departure of a plane to Rome on Wednesday. (Bild: Letzte Generation AT)
Activists had delayed the departure of a plane to Rome on Wednesday.
Kleemann also announced that the eight activists who had spilled paint and delayed the departure of a plane would be prosecuted under civil law and that damages would be claimed.

Activists glued to the tarmac
There had already been several actions in the past few days. At Cologne/Bonn Airport, several flights were canceled on Wednesday because activists had taped themselves to the tarmac. The same reason was behind the suspension of air traffic at Frankfurt am Main Airport on Thursday.

The airport in Vienna was already preparing for Saturday's action in advance. CEO Günther Ofner said at a press conference on Tuesday that 670 police officers would be on site "on full alert" and that the area would also be monitored with drones. 

You are not climate heroes, you are criminals. Anyone who disrupts air traffic must be put behind bars.

Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP)

Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) made a political statement on Saturday. "I have absolutely no sympathy for those chaotic people who have announced their mischief at Schwechat Airport to the media and want to spoil the vacations of our fellow countrymen", the head of the province stated in a statement sent to APA. "I would like to send them a very simple message: You are not climate heroes, you are criminals. Anyone who disrupts air traffic must be put behind bars."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

