Star at the start of the Olympics
Lady Gaga sings at the opening ceremony – but also live?
It wasn't just athletes from all over the world who paid their respects at the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games, show superstar Lady Gaga didn't take long to make Paris shine a little more than usual as the guest of honor! The US-American reportedly performed on a golden staircase on the banks of the Seine shortly after the start of the celebrations on Friday evening and even sang in French ...
Allegedly? Well, according to the German Press Agency, the performance did not take place live - while Lady Gaga flickered across the TV screens, the stage on the banks of the Seine is said to have been deserted ...
"Good evening! Welcome to Paris!"
Apart from the question of "live or non-live", the American's show was, of course, visually and vocally extraordinary, as one has come to expect from her.
In keeping with the Parisian setting, after an introductory "Good evening! Welcome to Paris!", she performed the French classic "Mon truc en plumes" (meaning "My feathers") by Zizi Jeanmaire.
"A song in honor of the French people!"
At the beginning of her performance, Lady Gaga was still covered by dancers with pink feather fans, wearing only feather plumes in addition to a corset. She also showed that she is quite proficient in French - at least phonetically.
"I feel honoured to have been asked by the organizing committee [...] to sing such a special French song - a song in honour of the French people and their tremendous history in art, music and theater," said Lady Gaga via Twitter.
Although she is not a French artist, she has always felt a very special connection to the French and singing French music, "I wanted nothing more than to put on a performance that warms the heart of France, celebrates French art and music and reminds everyone of one of the most magical cities in the world on such a momentous occasion - Paris."
