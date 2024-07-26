EU opinion poll
Austrians: migration is the biggest challenge
For Austrians, "irregular migration" is the "biggest challenge for the EU", ahead of the war in Ukraine and climate change: according to a Eurobarometer survey published on Friday, just under half of Austrian respondents said this. According to the survey, migration and climate change should also be the "EU's priorities".
Across the EU, most people (50 percent of respondents) are concerned about the war in Ukraine first and foremost, followed by migration and environmental problems.
Optimistic despite concerns
Around two thirds of EU citizens and Austrians are concerned about the security of the EU in the next five years. Nevertheless, according to the survey, 58% of Europeans are rather optimistic about the future of the EU, while 37% are rather pessimistic. Around half are confident that the EU economy will do well in the next five years; slightly less than half do not think so.
EU values remain important
Both EU-wide and Austrian respondents identified respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law (38% and 35% respectively) as well as economic, industrial and trading power (34% and 32% respectively) as the EU's most important strengths. Respect for fundamental rights and values as well as freedom of speech and opinion are the values that are best embodied by the EU according to more than half of the respondents.
The Eurobarometer Flash Survey 550 was conducted between June 25 and July 2, 2024 in the 27 member states. 25,658 EU citizens were surveyed online.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
