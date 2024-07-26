Luxury construction without bathing fun, but with procedural errors

New mayor is in contact with planners

"We have now made concessions to the residents in that each residential unit must now have two parking spaces instead of one. The swimming pond is also not coming, a playground is being built in its place," explains Mayor Johannes Berthold, who has only been in office since October 2023. He is not in a position to judge whether the project planned under his predecessor makes sense. "But legally, as mayor, you have virtually no say in the 'building land-agriculture' zoning there - and neither do I."