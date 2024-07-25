Is Blaswich the right choice as new captain?

With his open manner, Pep Lijnders scored points right at the start of his time as Salzburg coach. During training, he greeted fans with a handshake and emphasized that they were welcome to approach him with any questions. And although the Bulls have yet to play a competitive match, there is a feeling that things are already much better than last year in sporting terms. The tests went well and pressing is once again an important component - everything seemed to be going in the right direction.