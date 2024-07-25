"Oil kills"
This is what the climate stickers face
Climate activists caused chaos around the world on Wednesday - including at Vienna Airport Schwechat. The troublemakers now face two years in prison and a hefty fine.
As if IT problems weren't bad enough, climate activists are now once again wreaking havoc on air passengers during the vacation season. After five members of the Last Generation stuck themselves to the tarmac at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Wednesday, paralyzing air traffic for three hours, further actions took place across Europe.
While activists in Norway also blocked taxiways, others in Switzerland blocked two car access roads and in Finland blocked the security gate at Helsinki Vantaa Airport.
Action in Schwechat loud, but with little impact
There were also demonstrations at Vienna Airport. During boarding, two activists disguised as passengers refused to sit down, instead making incendiary speeches and delaying a departure. At the same time, four of their colleagues spilled orange paint in the departure hall of Terminal 3 to draw attention to the destruction caused by fossil fuels. Their message: "Oil kills."
The police dragged the activists off the plane, and they can now expect a hefty fine.
Several criminal charges
Several criminal charges have been brought against the troublemakers. If convicted at trial, they face two years in prison for serious damage to critical infrastructure. In addition, Section 23 of the Civil Aerodrome Operating Regulations can be enforced, which would mean a fine of 22,000 euros!
